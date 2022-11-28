Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $65.77 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $65.77 million and $5.53 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

