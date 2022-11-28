LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 243.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 243.60 ($2.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.66) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.26), for a total value of £573,000 ($677,545.23). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

