Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 4.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $484.42. 11,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,114. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.95. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

