Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

Shares of LTMCF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,107. Lithium Chile has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

