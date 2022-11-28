Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Director Buys $10,217.33 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) Director Spyros Papapetropoulos acquired 21,739 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,217.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 148,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.55. Lipocine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth approximately $85,805,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.