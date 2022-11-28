Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Director Buys $10,217.33 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) Director Spyros Papapetropoulos acquired 21,739 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,217.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Lipocine stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 148,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.55. Lipocine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
A number of analysts have recently commented on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
