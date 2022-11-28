LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ LNKB opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89. LINKBANCORP has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNKB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

About LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,934,000.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

