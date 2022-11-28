Lido wstETH Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.40 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for $1,252.98 or 0.07776631 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.90 or 0.07696987 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00481065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,728.77 or 0.29260661 BTC.

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

