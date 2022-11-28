Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00006595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $833.03 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,199,162 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

