Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 2,466.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Down 0.1 %
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 21,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.54.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
