Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 2,466.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 21,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

