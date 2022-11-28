Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

