Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $63.54

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.54, but opened at $60.50. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 468 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.34.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,967.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $760,838. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

