Laqira Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.62 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $44.62 million and approximately $285,543.83 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

