Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Cut to GBX 680

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 680 ($8.04) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 632 ($7.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.37. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 822.40 ($9.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 654.59.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

