Kusama (KSM) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $25.45 or 0.00157181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $218.83 million and $11.33 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.09 or 0.07441013 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00485634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.84 or 0.29538579 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.