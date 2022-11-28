Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $134.54 million and $28,065.72 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.02 or 0.07361011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00486316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.97 or 0.29580022 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.