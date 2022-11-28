KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 63.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KLA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 92.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in KLA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 57,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

Insider Activity

KLA Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $379.77. 34,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,779. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.