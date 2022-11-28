Kize Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Kize Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up 31.5% of Kize Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $77,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $476.05. 1,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.58 and a fifty-two week high of $699.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

