Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 1,177.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. 9,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,014. Kirin has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.31.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.