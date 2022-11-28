Kevin L. Robert Sells 11,843 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at $488,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 178,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,461. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -317.60, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vertex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

