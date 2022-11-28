Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €575.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Kering Stock Down 0.4 %

KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €486.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €502.68. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

