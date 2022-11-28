JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,198 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. 1,821,064 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

