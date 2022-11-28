JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.8% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.20. 1,821,064 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

