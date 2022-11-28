Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.78 million and $70,503.20 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,402.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010579 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040884 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00237361 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02353175 USD and is down -16.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,489.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

