NIO’s (NIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.27 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NIO. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. China Renaissance cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.
NIO Stock Performance
Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 570,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,769,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.74. NIO has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $41.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
