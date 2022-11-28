JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.53

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 253537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

JBS Cuts Dividend

JBS Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.3561 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

