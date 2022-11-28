James Champy Sells 5,547 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,110. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.31.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.