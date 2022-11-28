Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 1,424.6% in November

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 1,424.6% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Izotropic Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 66,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,221. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

