iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,106. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.46.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

