iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.