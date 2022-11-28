iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, hitting $400.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,017. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

