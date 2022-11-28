iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 87,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,017,428 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.05.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

