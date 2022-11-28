iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.13. 44,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $56.79.

