iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 2,387.5% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after acquiring an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $39.62. 1,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.