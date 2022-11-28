iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 334.4% in November

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 334.4% from the October 31st total of 469,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,645,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,460. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

