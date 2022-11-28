iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,341. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

