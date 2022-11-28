iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.93% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,635,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

