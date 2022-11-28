iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Frontier Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Frontier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,593,000 after acquiring an additional 754,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,652,000 after purchasing an additional 444,913 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,851,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,058,000 after purchasing an additional 475,133 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $46.68. 307,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,371,326. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

