iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,923 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,283,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.65. 5,800,165 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12.

