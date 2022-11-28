iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 249,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,373,605 shares.The stock last traded at $132.95 and had previously closed at $133.82.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.