IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14,549.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 3.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.21. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,224. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

