Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 28th (AMG, ATVI, BCHHF, BRFS, BRRGF, BUD, BWA, CEVMF, DRTGF, FSNUY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 28th:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $192.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has €70.00 ($71.43) price target on the stock.

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

