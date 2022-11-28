Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 6,815.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $25.88.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
