Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 6,815.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $25.88.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.