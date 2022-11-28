International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Derek G. Solon Sells 5,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of INSW traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. 546,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,556. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

