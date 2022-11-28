Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFP. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

TSE IFP traded down C$1.01 on Monday, reaching C$24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 120,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$22.37 and a 1 year high of C$44.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

