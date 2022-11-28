Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of Interfor stock remained flat at $19.26 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Interfor has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $35.73.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.