Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

