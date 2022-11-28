Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,718,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.
Moderna stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,564. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $1,496,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 38.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
