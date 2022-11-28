Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Sells 3,270 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 954,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.