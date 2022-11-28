Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Sells 3,270 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 954,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $709,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.