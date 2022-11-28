Insider Selling: Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT) Insider Sells £17,823.30 in Stock

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nunn sold 594,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £17,823.30 ($21,075.20).
Deltic Energy Stock Performance
DELT stock opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £61.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.16. Deltic Energy Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.38 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 30.42.
About Deltic Energy
