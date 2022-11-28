Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Purchases $33,500.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAX stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.39. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,259,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 445,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

